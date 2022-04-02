CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the war in Ukraine, Connecticut residents are trying to help in any way they can. Community members at a church in Cheshire packaged thousands of supply kits for Ukrainian women refugees.

The community gathered at the Cornerstone Church.

Senior Pastor Eric Bucci said that people matter, and people are frustrated with the horrific events going on in Ukraine.

“They want to do something, and so this gives an expression for us to do that,” Bucci said.

Poland native Agnes Schlosser said that in Poland, there’s complete chaos due to the number of refugees.

“We’re trying to help our friends – Polish friends who are there – to support them in any way we can,” Schlosser said. “Send supplies, send money… the need is huge.”

All told, 6,000 kits worth a total of $42,000 were packaged by the community today.