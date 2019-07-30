Cheshire Correctional Institution staff members hospitalized after possible fentanyl exposure

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Six staff members at the Cheshire Correctional Institution were hospitalized after possible exposure to fentanyl on Tuesday morning.

The Department of Corrections says that they are investigating after six staff members at the Cheshire Correctional Institution were taken to local hospitals for possible exposure to the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

An ambulance was first called to the prison at around 9 a.m. to take a correction officer, who was in medical distress, to the hospital.

An hour later, a staff member from the facility’s school system also reported feeling unwell. Shortly after that, a school teacher and three more correction officers all reported that they were feeling poorly.

According to the DOC, all of the affected staff members remained conscious and alert. Two staffers have since been released from the hospital.

The Connecticut State Police Hazmat team and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection both responded to the prison, which was then placed on lock down.

No offenders have exhibited signs of fentanyl exposure at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.