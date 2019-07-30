Cheshire Correctional Institution staff members released from hospital, tested negative for Fentanyl

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Six staff members at the Cheshire Correctional Institution were hospitalized after possible exposure to fentanyl on Tuesday morning.

They were released later that day and they all tested negative for Fentanyl exposure.

The Department of Corrections says that they are investigating after six staff members at the Cheshire Correctional Institution were taken to local hospitals for possible exposure to the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

An ambulance was first called to the prison at around 9:00 a.m. to take a correction officer, who was in medical distress, to the hospital.

An hour later, a staff member from the facility’s school system also reported feeling unwell. Shortly after that, a school teacher and three more correction officers all reported that they were feeling poorly.

The Connecticut State Police Hazmat team and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection both responded to the prison, which was then placed on lockdown.

The cause of the staff illnesses has still yet to be determined.

The incident remains under investigation.