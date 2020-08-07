Cheshire High School changes graduation ceremony plans after some test positive for Covid-19

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Cheshire High School is changing their graduation ceremony again after some people have tested positive for Covid-19.
Superintendent Jeffrey F. Solan, Ed.D. sent out a letter to students and parents of the class of 2020 informing them that on Friday morning they learned that individuals in their community who tested positive for the coronavirus would impact the ceremony.
The Chesprocott Health District is working with those who tested positive to engage in contact tracing.
After consulting with the Chesprocott Health District, school officials have determined that returning to the drive-through plan for Sunday’s ceremony is safest for the community.
For more details on the ceremony changes, read the full letter for Solan below:
Dear Students and Parents of the Class of 2020:
It is with deep regret that I inform you that we once again must change our graduation ceremony. It came to our attention this morning that we have individuals in our community who tested positive for the virus that would impact our ceremony. Please know that the Chesprocott Health District is working closely with those who test positive to engage in contact tracing and they will notify you if they have reason to believe that you may have come into contact with a positive testing person.
This situation underscores how important it is to adhere to public health guidance, particularly with the number of people who are traveling out of state over the summer. If you do elect to travel to an area identified with a travel advisory, your travel party is required to quarantine for 14 days upon return. Taking these precautions will best ensure the safety of our community and accelerate our return to normal.
After consultation with the Chesprocott Health District, we have determined that returning to our drive-through plan for Sunday is safest for the community. This link provides all of the information that our families will need to participate on Sunday.
To say that this graduation has been a rollercoaster for our students, families, and staff may be one of the all time understatements. While the situation has not played out the way that anyone envisioned it, I truly appreciate the flexibility and resilience shown by everyone. I need to expressly thank Dr. Gadd, Chris Stewart, Police Chief Dryfe, Fire Chief Casner, and Chesprocott Executive Director, Maura Esposito, for their unwavering support and guidance through this period. This has been a challenging time for our community and I hope that Sunday afternoon is a ray of light for families to be able to step back from the chaos and celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates.Jeffrey F. Solan, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools