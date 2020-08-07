Cheshire High School changes graduation ceremony plans after some test positive for Covid-19

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Cheshire High School is changing their graduation ceremony again after some people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Superintendent Jeffrey F. Solan, Ed.D. sent out a letter to students and parents of the class of 2020 informing them that on Friday morning they learned that individuals in their community who tested positive for the coronavirus would impact the ceremony.

The Chesprocott Health District is working with those who tested positive to engage in contact tracing.

After consulting with the Chesprocott Health District, school officials have determined that returning to the drive-through plan for Sunday’s ceremony is safest for the community.

For more details on the ceremony changes, read the full letter for Solan below: