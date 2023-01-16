CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — People of all ages came out to Cheshire on Monday afternoon for a children’s ceremony and march to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“What we talk about is like we want everyone to be treated the same, and no one should be treated different by how they look, or what they’re wearing, or by the color of their skin,” said Ethan Works, who attended the event.

The aim of the march is to promote peace, unity and hope while celebrating the power of today’s youth to make a difference in the world.