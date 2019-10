CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Supreme Court will begin hearing the case of convicted Cheshire home invasion killer Joshua Komisarjevsky on Thursday.

Officials say Komisarjevsky wants a new trial. His attorneys say taped police phone calls were never given to the defense. Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes were given the death penalty for killing three members of the Petit family in 2007.

Their sentences were changed to life in prison after Connecticut abolished the death penalty in 2012.