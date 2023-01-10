CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Two tractor-trailer crashes closed I-84 eastbound Tuesday morning in Cheshire.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, a jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m.

Additionally, a second crash occurred around the same time between a car and tractor-trailer.

Both crashes closed the roadway between exits 26 and 27.

According to police, neither crash involved a fuel spill and minor injuries were reported.

See our live traffic map:

