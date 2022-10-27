CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Cheshire was arrested after violating conditions of release stemming from an animal cruelty investigation.

Cheshire police responded to a home on Edith Place in October 2021 after receiving a tip from a concerned neighbor who believed that 23-year-old Philip Lin might be running a puppy mill.

Over the subsequent months and during the course of an investigation, police found the bodies of two dead dogs on the property, including a Shitzu from the side yard and another in the back yard in the woods. Additionally, 28 dogs were living at the home, though police said they were in “good condition.”

Lin admitted to the deaths of both dogs, police said.

A warrant was issued for Lin’s arrest, and he was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.

As a part of Lin’s conditions of release set by a judge in September 2022, Lin was prohibited from being inside the home on Edith Place unsupervised with any animals.

Earlier this month, police responded to the home for a report of a dog stuck in a feeding bucket. A caretaker for the animals told police that Lin was alone with the animals and noticed one of the dogs with a plastic feeding bucket stuck to its head. Additionally, police said she observed clumps of dog hair on the dryer, a disposable razor inside a mop bucket, and the dogs’ private areas bruised.

According to police, Lin said he did not know anything about the dog being shaved and had nothing to do with the dog’s head being stuck in the feeding bucket.

Lin was arrested for violating the conditions of release and was held on a $25,000 bond.