Cheshire mourns teacher as cause of death is pending further studies
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) - A community is mourning the death of a beloved English teacher at Cheshire High School, who was found dead on Wednesday night.
The Medical Examiner's Office says that the cause of death for Megumi Yamamoto is pending further studies at this time.
The death of this beloved teacher has many people grieving. News 8 got an indication of that at a press conference held by the Cheshire Superintendent of Schools.
"The outpouring of grief on our campus, by alumni, and the greater community serve as a testament to the incredible influence that Ms. Yamamoto had on us. She will be deeply missed," the Superintendent said
Yamamoto was a teacher in Cheshire since 1997. Her body was found Wednesday night in a wooded area off of Marion Avenue and Mixville Road, down the street from her home.
Cheshire police originally got a missing persons call. When they went to investigate, an officer found her body in the woods.
Police are investigating her death and have not yet said how she died.
The Superintendent says he wants to thank the community for helping staff and students there cope with their loss. Counselors and clergy have donated their time to be there for them.
