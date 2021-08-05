Cheshire PD: Car shot at after person follows suspects seen breaking into cars

New Haven

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:
Cheshire Police

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – Cheshire police are investigating after a resident’s car was shot at on Thursday morning.

Police said around 1:40 a.m., officers began an investigation after a resident reported he observed suspects in his neighborhood breaking into cars.

Shortly afterward, the victim was driving around looking for the suspects when the victim located the suspect’s car traveling north on Maple Avenue.

The victim continued to follow the suspects and eventually pulled up next to them and confronted them. One of the passengers of the car fired a gunshot at the victim’s car, causing damage to the car.

The victim wasn’t injured.

The victim described the car as a silver or gray Subaru Legacy sedan, which was occupied by four black or Hispanic males, three of which were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Cheshire police are reminding everyone the people attempting to break into cars are potentially armed and dangerous and extreme caution should be used.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Cheshire police at 203-271-5533.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Orange Volunteer Firefighters Carnival has food, fun, and vaccines

News /

McDonald’s in New Haven hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday

News /

Drive gives thousands of backpacks to students in Waterbury

News /

New Haven's IRIS helps refugees from Afghanistan

News /

New Haven Wooster Square Statue Gets Preliminary Approval

News /

Delta variant spreading: Waterbury now requiring face masks at city hall, other city government buildings

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss