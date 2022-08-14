CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road are closed as police investigate a fatal car crash Sunday morning.

At approximately 5:03 a.m., police responded to the area of Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road for a reported car crash involving one vehicle.

Police say the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries sustained in the crash prior to police arrival.

Cheshire Police Traffic Division and Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team are investigating the crash. Officials say the road will remain closed for several hours as police investigate.