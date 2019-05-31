New Haven

Cheshire PD: Stolen gun, marijuana found in car

(WTNH) - A Waterbury man is facing gun and drug charges in Cheshire.

35-year-old Karime Diaz was pulled over Thursday for speeding on Cheshire Street.

Police say they found a stolen gun and marijuana packaged for sale in the car.

The gun was stolen from Watertown in 2014.

 Diaz is free on bond.

