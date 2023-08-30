CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – A Cheshire pharmacy and another healthcare company entered a settlement agreement and paid almost $500,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to a press release, ProCare LTC Pharmacy of Connecticut, LLC, which is located in Cheshire, along with Clarest, LLC, doing business as Clarest Health and ProCare LTC New England LTC all entered the civil settlement agreement with the federal government.

The federal government alleges that ProCare violated the CSA between September 2020 and September 2022 by distributing controlled substances to practitioners who were not registered on 96 occasions. They also allege that ProCare did not record certain required information on DEA Form 222s on several occasions.

“Strict compliance with the recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act is a key part of preventing diversion and ensuring the safety of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Avery. “Pharmacies play a vital role in ensuring controlled substances are properly handled, accounted for, and dispensed. This settlement demonstrates our office’s continued commitment to hold pharmacies accountable for their responsibilities under federal law.”

ProCare LTC Pharmacy of Connecticut has 65 long-term care (“LTC”) facilities, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living locations and rehab and nursing practices in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Along with the $500,000 payed, ProCare also agreed to a three-year Corrective Action Plan with the DEA.