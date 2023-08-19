CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Cheshire police are looking for a stolen car that collided with a police cruiser Friday evening.

According to police, the collision happened at the Maplecroft Plaza on Highland Ave at 7:17 p.m. on Friday.

The car in question, a gray Acura TLX, struck the police cruiser while attempting to exit through the northern driveway of the plaza. The vehicle fled the plaza heading north and was last seen turning east onto Pleasant Dr.

The vehicle was reported stolen to the Waterbury Police earlier in August. The registration reads BK48377 and there should be passenger side front end damage from the collision with the cruiser.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cheshire Police Department at (203) 217-5500.