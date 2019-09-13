Cheshire police investigate fatal domestic stabbing

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — An emergency 911 call made on Wednesday led to the discovery of a fatal stabbing incident.

According to police, Cheshire officers responded to a domestic dispute at 8:38 p.m. to 780 Mountain Road. Upon investigation, police discovered the two residents of the home suffering from knife lacerations. The victims were treated on scene and transported to separate hospitals.

After being released from the hospital, police apprehended the suspect 31-year-old Emanuel Dominguez-VillaGomez under assault, reckless endangerment, risk of injury, and unlawful restraint charges. Dominguez-VillaGomez is being held on a $750,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.

His spouse and the victim of the incident, Monica Dominguez, died.

