 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Cheshire school fights back after the N-word written on wall facing playground

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire school is fighting back after a symbol of hate showed up on a school building.

It happened at Doolittle School a couple of weeks ago. Someone wrote the N-word in bright red letters on the brick wall facing the playground.

Wednesday night the school released a statement saying, in part: “Hate has no place in our community, period. Whether it is a disgusting act of vandalism, social media post, or in the unacceptable ways in which some people treat others, we must actively address these words and behaviors.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Cheshire school fighting back after the N-word written on wall facing playground

News /

Waterbury PD encourages drivers to avoid area after huge water main break floods Thomaston Ave.

News /

Dozens of cars in Waterbury damaged by BB gun shots, PD investigating

News /

Police make arrest in connection with homicide of 20-year-old mother in Ansonia

News /

Neighbors react to mother shot in drive-by while carrying child in New Haven

News /

Death of East Haven mother whose body was found behind Branford restaurant ruled homicidal asphyxiation

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss