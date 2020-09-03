Cheshire school fights back after the N-word written on wall facing playground

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire school is fighting back after a symbol of hate showed up on a school building.

It happened at Doolittle School a couple of weeks ago. Someone wrote the N-word in bright red letters on the brick wall facing the playground.

Wednesday night the school released a statement saying, in part: “Hate has no place in our community, period. Whether it is a disgusting act of vandalism, social media post, or in the unacceptable ways in which some people treat others, we must actively address these words and behaviors.”