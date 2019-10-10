Breaking News
Cheshire Superintendent warns of scam targeting local businesses

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Cheshire officials are warning residents of scam calls being made to local businesses.

According to the Superintendent of Schools in Cheshire, local businesses are receiving calls from a Euless, Texas (phone # 682-292-9292) soliciting donations from Cheshire High School.

Cheshire High School has even been displayed in the caller ID in some instances.

The caller then claims that they are a project coordinator with the high school, seeking donations for some school projects.

The caller also says that for $300, they can place an advertisement on football jerseys.

The Superintendent says that this is all a scam.

