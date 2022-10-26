BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Chicago man is accused of holding up a Branford gas station Tuesday night.

Branford Police said an officer on patrol saw a masked man inside Sapphire Fuel on Main Street, robbing the clerk with a sawzall blade.

The suspect, later identified by police as 26-year-old Pherris Harrington, ran out of the store and was taken into custody after struggling with officers in the parking lot. Police said an awaiting vehicle sped off, heading eastbound on Route 1.

Police said Harrington “remained highly uncooperative after arrest.” It took police approximately 12 hours to identify him.

Harrington was charged with second-degree criminal attempt at robbery, interfering with an officer, sixth-degree criminal attempt at larceny and refusal to be fingerprinted.

Police said Harrington is on parole in Illinois for armed robbery and was not allowed to leave the state. He was taken to New Haven Superior Court and held on $250,000 bail.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.