HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Hamden are working to put out a brush and storm debris fire at the transfer station Sunday evening.

Fire Chief Gary Merwede reported on Twitter crews have been working to put the fire out since dusk.

Crews have been working down at the #Hamden transfer station since dusk. A large brush and storm debris pile is burning. This is a labor intensive effort. Area residents may smell and see smoke for a while. #Firefighters pic.twitter.com/jTV2cHTZZy — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) September 20, 2021

“This is a labor-intensive effort,” the chief added. “Area residents may smell and see smoke for a while.”