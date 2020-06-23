Child care centers prepare to welcome kids back with new health safety policies in place

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As some child care centers prepare to welcome back kids to their facilities after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are new policies they are putting in place to keep the kids from getting sick.

See Us Grow Childcare and Learning Center is up and running after months of having to remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Brennan with See Us Grow said, “It’s great to have everybody back. I feel normalcy for them and normalcy for the children.”

Destiny Henderson has a two-year-old and four-month-old. She says COVID-19 brought on new worries.

“At first you get a little scared that they are going to get a bump, a scrape, something like that,” she explained. “But those fears kind of get subsided during this time and your biggest fear is are they going to have a cough or a fever.”

See Us Grow set up new health and safety policies with the help of Robin Comey, the Executive Director of Branford Early Childhood Collaborative.

Comey told News 8, “Child care industry is going to be really critical for the economic recovery of the state and we’ve been able to provide resources to the centers and make sure they have access to business resources to loans.”

Under state guidelines with Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood, all staff must use face coverings, staff must exercise enhanced cleaning and disinfection, and staff or children who have a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher are not permitted into the program.

Kelly Brennan who also operates two other daycares in Cheshire and Wallingford said opening the doors again means strict health guidelines and daily deep cleanings.

Brennan said, “We make sure we’re on top of cleanliness, constant hand-washing. Anything that’s touched goes into a bleach and water solution. So understand cleaning.”

See Us Grow used to have an open-door policy, but right now parents have to drop their kids off at the door.

Brennan said, “They have their temperatures taken throughout the day. And that’s also something the governor lifted but we’re going to continue to do as a preventative.”

Henderson added, “The center has done a great job of using our fears because at some point you have to get back to normalcy.”

For more information on guidance for child care during COVID click here.