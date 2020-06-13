Breaking News
Child fatally struck by vehicle in Cheshire

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Cheshire Police

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A child was fatally struck by a vehicle in Cheshire Friday evening.

Police said it happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Wiese Road by Richmond Glen Drive.

Police said the child received first aid care on the scene and was transported to the hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The driver stayed on scene after the incident and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Police said the Cheshire Police Traffic Division along with the Naugatuck Valley Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

