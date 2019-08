EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in East Haven are investigating after a child was shot Thursday.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on French Street.

Officers told News 8 on scene that the victim is a 14-year-old boy.

News 8 is also being told on scene that the boy was conscious and alert when he was taken by ambulance from a friend’s home.

Officers have not provided information about the shooter.

