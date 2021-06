Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Child hospitalized after being bitten by a dog on Albion Avenue.

West Haven Fire Department and paramedics treated the child on scene and was then transported to the hospital for further medical assistance.

Police said the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Members of West Haven’s Animal Control Unit arrived with the Patrol Division and took the dog for mandatory quarantine.