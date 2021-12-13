Childcare grant given to the Greater Dwight Development Corporation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas came early this year for the Greater Dwight Development Corporation. The gift comes in the form of a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and is provided by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We have secured in community economic development,” Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said.

As chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro helped secure the economic development funds. The Greater Dwight Development Corp. is the only organization in the state to receive money.

“[It will expand] the infant-toddler program, on-site child slots for 16 children, five families in the Greater Dwight neighborhood,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Part of the money will be used to expand Ella Grasso Boulevard.

The mayor said the quality childcare that will be provided can help change the trajectory of a child’s life.

“The impact of the funding is not just on the young people today, but on their future 30, 40, 50 years from now,” Elicker said.

The Montessori School will also provide affordable housing, giving families a fighting chance to make a better life for themselves.