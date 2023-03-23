HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A children’s center is helping children and teens with addiction problems.

We’re halfway through National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week — an annual week-long health observance that inspires dialogue about the science of drug use and addiction among youth.

The Children’s Center of Hamden is helping Connecticut kids overcome drug and alcohol addiction through its recovery and rehabilitative services.

CEO Jim Maffuid caught up with News 8’s Ken Houston to discuss the center, problems the organization is seeing, and what it offers children who are dealing with addiction.