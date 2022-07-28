WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A teacher at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford was fired following a report of alleged sexual misconduct, school officials said.

According to the Head of School Alex Curtis and Head of Student and Academic Life Jennifer Karlen Elliott, a former student enrolled at the school reported sexual misconduct by Julie Oxborough-Yankus. The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave off campus, and the school launched a third-party investigation into the allegations.

The investigator found additional allegations towards Oxborough-Yankus several years ago and concluded that there is sufficient and credible information to support sexual misconduct by the teacher against more than one student.

Following the investigation, Choate terminated Oxborough-Yankus.

“As our actions and past communications make clear, the safety of all members of our community is our highest priority, and we have no tolerance for inappropriate conduct by adults in our community,” Curtis and Elliott said in a statement. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a safe and supportive campus environment and to make student wellbeing paramount in all that we do.”

Anyone with information regarding the allegations are urged to contact Choate’s third-party investigator Frank Rudewicz at (860) 604-7011 or via frank.rudewicz@claconnect.com.