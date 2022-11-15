NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After 35 years, Christopher Martin’s Restaurant in New Haven announced it will no longer be holding its annual Thanksgiving dinner for homeless and poor families.

In the past, the restaurant would open its doors on Thanksgiving Day to up to 500 working poor and homeless people. It would serve them a full, three-course sit-down turkey dinner. Anyone attending would be dined on by the restaurant’s full staff, just as any other customer would on any other day of the year.

On top of this, it would package take-home goods such as canned food, toiletries, and clothing.

This year, the restaurant declared it will be refocusing its efforts on local soup kitchens in their efforts to feed the hungry. The change also comes after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Although this community staple will no longer return, Christopher Martin’s has stated that its annual 5K and toy drive will continue.

Christopher Martin’s annual 5K gathers donated toys to gift to needy children in New Haven around Christmas time. Over the years, the restaurant said it has donated over 50,000 toys to children.

The road race is on track for its 37th year, the restaurant said. It will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 10 a.m.

Registration for the race can be found online.