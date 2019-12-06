Annual Christopher Martin’s Road Race hits the pavement in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners hit the pavement for the Christopher Martin’s Road Race in New Haven on Sunday, December 8th.

More than 2,000 runners took part in the race.

The event is more than running, though. Toys are collected for children in-need in the area.

The mission behind the race is to make the holidays a little bright for children in-need in the New Haven area by giving them a toy and a message of love from friends and neighbors.

In the past 30 years, more than 60,000 toys have been donated.

WEB EXTRA: An interview with Attorney Steve Errente about the annual Christopher Martin road race and giving back during the holiday season.