Cities, towns preparing for snow to hit the state on Friday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday is the calm before the storm. News 8 expects the state to receive 4 to 6 inches of snow on Friday, but what are some towns and cities doing to prepare?

In Waterbury, there are preps already underway. On Wednesday morning, the state was dealing with icy conditions on the roadway, but on Friday, snow will be the big story.

News 8 spoke with the mayor of Waterbury and other city officials about what’s being done to prepare.

“We’ll be out there, we’ll be prepared, we’re going to enforce our parking rules and regulations so that the plows can get through and give free parking to all the Waterbury people in the ramp garage. We do that every year and every storm and just make sure everyone is safe and careful,” said Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary. “We started planning back in the fall with all of our vehicles, the plowers, the sanders, making sure everything is ready, our routes, private contractors are all lined up, so we’re ready to go when it starts snowing.”