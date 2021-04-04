City Angels Baseball Academy opens new indoor facility in New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City Angels Baseball Academy in New Haven had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to kick off the 2021 season.

The nonprofit program focuses on young athletes with a passion for baseball and offers an educational opportunity for teamwork and sportsmanship.

Coach Angel Ramos explained, “I figured out that New Haven always had good talent, but they never have a facility indoors — and a lot of the kids, they stop playing in the fall — the summer and fall. They don’t have a way to keep training at an indoor facility…New Haven’s got good kids. Our kids in New Haven, they’re really good kids. The only thing they need is guidance.”

City Angels Baseball Academy has coaches with over 20 years of experience. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place as practices and games get underway this spring.

