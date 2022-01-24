City officials, health leaders announce funding to address housing-related health hazards in New Haven

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City officials and state leaders will highlight $2 million in federal funds New Haven is receiving to support the Healthy Homes Program.

Mayor Justin Elicker will be joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal(D-CT), New Haven Health Director Martiza Bond, and Environmental Health Program Director Rafael Ramos at a 10:30 a.m. press conference Monday.

News 8 will stream their remarks on this page.

The Healthy Homes Program through Housing and Urban Development (HUD) takes a comprehensive approach in identifying and providing advice on addressing housing-related health hazards for those who qualify.

City officials said the program addresses several environmental health and safety concerns, including mold, lead, allergens, asthma, carbon monoxide, home safety, pesticides, and radon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

West Haven native, bass player reminisces about time with Meat Loaf

News /

Faster trains coming as federal infrastructure dollars head to Connecticut

News /

Looking back on Meat Loaf's Connecticut connections

News /

Carole King Musical Interview with Gil

News /

INSIDE LOOK: Becoming a Waterbury police officer starts with their own police academy

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss