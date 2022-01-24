City officials, health leaders announce funding to address housing-related health hazards in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City officials and state leaders will highlight $2 million in federal funds New Haven is receiving to support the Healthy Homes Program.

Mayor Justin Elicker will be joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal(D-CT), New Haven Health Director Martiza Bond, and Environmental Health Program Director Rafael Ramos at a 10:30 a.m. press conference Monday.

The Healthy Homes Program through Housing and Urban Development (HUD) takes a comprehensive approach in identifying and providing advice on addressing housing-related health hazards for those who qualify.

City officials said the program addresses several environmental health and safety concerns, including mold, lead, allergens, asthma, carbon monoxide, home safety, pesticides, and radon.