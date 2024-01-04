NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Andreah Todaro says she’s homeless but is hoping to get an affordable housing unit in New Haven. However, she says options are limited.

“I’ve been trying since I got here,” Todaro said. “I’ve been out [in New Haven] for like four months, but I’ve been in the State of Connecticut for about a year now.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) says city leaders are looking to expand the zoning ordinance for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in the elm city.

“People want to see more affordable housing, and I think a lot of people aren’t thinking about exactly how to do that, but they want to see action,” he said.

ADUs are residential units on the same parcel as single-family dwellings or multifamily structures, but they provide independent living facilities including a kitchen and bathroom. ADUs include converted garages and attic or basement apartments.



“We have lots of space that could be more densely used for housing,” said Laura Brown, the executive director of New Haven’s City Plan Department.

“There are existing buildings, there are third floors, there are basements, there are carriages houses and garages. And the beautiful thing about a-d-us is that it allows that increased density without big housing developments.”

Leaders say New Haven passed ADU legislation in 2021, but only 19,000 parcels were eligible and property owners faced restrictions.

If approved, the proposal lifts existing zoning barriers and makes 4,000 more properties eligible.

“The more that we can streamline and remove barriers to the process, that all contributes to the owner being able to rent that property at a lower rate,” said Karen DuBois-Walton, the president of Elm City Communities.

Property owners would be limited to one ADU per parcel and face certain requirements, which include that the ADU would be smaller than the main structure and meet building codes.

Elicker says this proposal is another step to meeting a great need.

“There is no one solution,” Elicker said. “This has got to be many different approaches together.”

Leaders submitted the proposal to the New Haven Board of Alders this week, and the plan must also undergo a review by the committee before approval.