City manager suspends Meriden Raiders football season after 2 players test positive for COVID-19

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden City Manager, Timothy Coon, has announced that the Meriden Raiders football season for fall 2020 has been suspended.

The city said the decision was made after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Both incidents have caused 62 others to self-quarantine.

“Public safety and the well-being of its community is the ultimate reason for City official’s decision to suspend the Meriden Raiders Fall season,” officials said in a statement. “The City has witnessed an uptick in positives cases since August and is looking to mitigate factors that may be causing an increase in cases. This decision is not made due to any fault on the part of the Raiders. Unfortunately, the sport is inherently risky in a COVID-19 environment.”