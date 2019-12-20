Closings
City of Milford agrees to $5 million settlement with family of Maren Sanchez

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of Milford has agreed to pay $5 million to the family of a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death at her high school by another student in 2014.

The Estate of Maren V. Sanchez reached the $5 million settlement with the city of Milford, resolving claims that the school district did not properly respond to threats posed by her killer, Christopher Plaskon.

Sanchez was stabbed to death by Plaskon in the hallway of Jonathan Law High School on April 25, 2014, the day of her junior prom.

Christopher Plaskon

The lawsuit said that Sanchez had gone to her counselors to report her concerns about Plaskon’s behavior but that they failed to follow the Board of Education’s policy for dealing with students with potential for violent actions.

“This settlement recognizes the importance of compliance with school anti-violence policies. Especially in these times where violence in schools is so prevalent, the school personnel’s failure to comply with the mandatory provisions of the District’s policy was inexcusable. This tragedy did not have to occur,” said David S. Golub of the Stamford law firm of Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, attorneys for the Estate.

Plaskon was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing Sanchez.

