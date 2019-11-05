City of New Haven asking residents to bag the leaves in their yard

(WTNH) — The City of New Haven is asking for your help bagging up leaves.

It’s all part of an effort to keep the streets clean and get ahead of Mother Nature.

All this week, crews will be out cleaning the streets. They’re asking you not to put rocks or sticks in leaf bags.

Jerome Housler, a City of New Haven Public Works employee said,”We have to get the leaves up because they make slippery conditions and they also clog up the drains.”

Pushing leaves into the streets is a violation of city ordinances and you could be slapped with a fine.