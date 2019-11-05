City of New Haven asking residents to bag the leaves in their yard

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The City of New Haven is asking for your help bagging up leaves.

It’s all part of an effort to keep the streets clean and get ahead of Mother Nature.

All this week, crews will be out cleaning the streets. They’re asking you not to put rocks or sticks in leaf bags.

Jerome Housler, a City of New Haven Public Works employee said,”We have to get the leaves up because they make slippery conditions and they also clog up the drains.”

Pushing leaves into the streets is a violation of city ordinances and you could be slapped with a fine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Gender neutrality hits ballot in Southbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gender neutrality hits ballot in Southbury"

The City of New Haven is trying to get ahead of Mother Nature

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The City of New Haven is trying to get ahead of Mother Nature"

Waterbury man charged with sex assault on Derby trail

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury man charged with sex assault on Derby trail"

Officer charged in shooting pleads not guilty

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer charged in shooting pleads not guilty"

New Haven mayoral candidates ready for Tuesday’s election: Harp vs. Elicker

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven mayoral candidates ready for Tuesday’s election: Harp vs. Elicker"

Police investigating string of car shootings in West Haven neighborhood

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating string of car shootings in West Haven neighborhood"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss