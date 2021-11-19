City of New Haven distributes 1,200 turkeys to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Food insecurity has been among the many concerns throughout the pandemic. According to Food America, one in eight people face hunger, and one in seven children go to bed hungry. An annual event in New Haven makes sure residents of the Elm City have what they need to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“The Youth and Rec Department and the Police Department work collaboratively to give out lots of turkeys and food to the community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

A year ago, 700 turkeys were distributed. We’re told that number swelled to 1,200 Friday afternoon, as cars wrapped around the Roberto Clemente Middle School.

“It’s awesome,” Elicker said. “One of my favorite things to do is to participate in these types of events because you can engage directly with the community and so many people are coming in really grateful to have this food, to have this support.”

People like Maria Moret of New Haven. “So many people, they don’t have nothing to put on the table, and we have to appreciate, you know the City of New Haven for that. So, it’s very good for all the families. They don’t have nothing to eat.”

“Everybody needs to enjoy the holidays,” Klechi Eleanya, also of New Haven said. “It’s so important because it’s all about family. Everybody needs to enjoy the holidays.”

Mayor Elicker said the community deserves it after everything we’ve gone through.