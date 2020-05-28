City of New Haven now offering two tax relief programs with extended grace periods

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City is giving taxpayers some tax relief options as we continue to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. There are two programs The City of New Haven is offering: A Low-Interest Program and a Tax Deferment Program as outlined in one of the Governor’s Executive Orders.

Low-Interest Program

All taxpayers for the City of New Haven will be automatically enrolled in the new Low-Interest tax program this season; applications are not needed.

The Low-Interest program both extends the grace period and reduces the interest rate for three months of this year: April 1 through July 1.

The normal interest rate is 1.5 percent per month, 18 percent per year from the due date of the tax. However, this program will reduce the interest rate to 0.25 percent per month, 3 percent per year.

Tax Deferment Program and Eligibility

The Tax Deferment Program will allow eligible taxpayers to defer their payment deadline 90 days from the initial due date. For example, tax installments for July 1 can be paid by October 1, instead of August 3. Whatever balance is due after October 1 will accrue interest at 6 percent.

Residents are eligible to apply if they have either been furloughed without pay, have had work hours significantly reduced, or have been unemployed as of April 1, 2020. One or a combination of those situations would have to result in at least a 20 percent reduction in household income. Residents will also be asked to attach Proof of Residency, such as a copy of a driver’s license or a utility bill.

Businesses and nonprofits may apply if revenue is expected to decrease at least 30 percent in the April to June 2020 period versus the April to June 2019 period at their property. Must attach Proof of Ownership such as a copy of the business license, utility bill, Secretary of State listing, or other proof of ownership.

Landlords are eligible if their property has or will suffer a significant revenue decline, OR that commensurate forbearance was offered to the tenants or lessees.

Eligible taxpayers, businesses, nonprofits, and residents may apply for the Tax Deferment Program on the City website or download the application to mail to the City’s Assessors Office.

Send the application by mail to this address: ‘City of New Haven, Assessors Office, 165 Church Street, New Haven CT, Attn: Tax Deferral Program.’

Those with questions on applying for the Tax Deferment Program can contact TaxDeferral@newhavenct.gov or call 203-887-1060.

All applications must be received by June 30, 2020.