City of New Haven prepping for this weekend’s Puerto Rican Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is getting ready to help folks celebrate their Puerto Rican heritage.

On Tuesday, the Puerto Rican flag was hung up outside city hall ahead of this weekend’s Puerto Rican festival.

The event will feature all the great food, music, and culture of Puerto Rico! The festival is this Saturday, August 10th from 1 – 9 p.m. on the New Haven Green.

News 8 will bring you live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. News 8’s own Jocelyn Maminta, Joe Furey, and Laura Hutchinson will be there for all the fun.

