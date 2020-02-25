Live Now
City of New Haven ranked #1 place that will pay you to move there

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — Turns out, living in Connecticut does pay off!

Travel booking company Orbitz has ranked the City of New Haven as the number one small city that will pay you to move there.

The Elm City took top rank with the help of the city’s dedication to education and its historic charm.

They say Yale University will offer up to $10,000 in forgivable loans to first-time home buyers. Those purchasing a historic home in the city could qualify for up to $30,000 in forgivable loans to help update the property.

New Haven Public Schools also provides in-state college tuition to any child who graduates in the school district.

Maine, Vermont, and Baltimore, Maryland also made the top 10 list.

