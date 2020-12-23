City of New Haven receives its first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big day in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in New Haven. The city got its first shipment of Moderna’s COVID vaccine Wednesday: 1,000 doses.

It plans to start putting shots into arms on Monday.

The vaccine is not available to the public right now.

Mayor Justin Elicker explained, “The first group is 1A – medical personnel. That includes our firefighters. They’re all EMTs and go on medical calls. Police Department: there’s a handful of people in that category, but most police are 1B. 1A also includes nurses.”

The mayor says a survey of city firefighters and police officers found they’re not as apprehensive as the city was concerned they would be.

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford started vaccinating its employees Wednesday.