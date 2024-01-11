NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City of New Haven officials released its violent crime statistics for 2023 on Thursday. While Mayor Justin Elicker said there is still a long way to go, he said the city is heading in the right direction.

It isn’t a dramatic drop, but the number of people shot in New Haven trended down again last year. Elicker and New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said that’s due in part to getting more illegal guns off the streets.

Violent crime is still a big problem in the city, but the numbers are heading in the right direction.

Gunshot Victims

In 2020, city leaders said there were 141 people shot in New Haven. In 2022, that number fell to 125, and last year, there were 99 gunshot victims in New Haven.

Year Number of victims 2020 141 2022 125 2023 99

The number of guns seized is going in the opposite direction.

In 2020, there were 142 illegal guns taken off the streets, 247 in 2022 and 278 last year.

Illegal Guns Taken Off the Streets

Year Number of Ilegal Guns Seized 2020 142 2022 247 2023 278

“Those could be negative fatal interactions, but they are not because our police officers are doing the right things when they encounter somebody armed,” Jacobson said. “They’re taking their time, they’re using de-escalation, they’re going in safely.

“Despite the fact that officers are often working many hours longer than their normal shifts because of vacancies that we see here, like cities around the nation, officers are coming to work and improving the outcomes that we are seeing because of their hard work,” Elicker said.

The number of people killed by gunfire in New Haven last year actually went up. Twenty-three people were killed in 2023, compared to 14 in 2022.

Elicker said the number of people shot — not killed — is a better indicator of violent crime.