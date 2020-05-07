City of New Haven releases new coronavirus hotspots

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 cases in New Haven continue to rise. On Wednesday, Mayor Justin Elicker said there are now over 1,800 cases of coronavirus in the city and 74 deaths.

New Haven’s top health official released the latest hotspots in the Elm City. The areas include the Dixwell and Newhallville neighborhoods.

City leaders said the data is concerning but helpful in addressing areas that are hardest hit in the city so further action can be taken. The hotspots also give a breakdown of the cases by race.

According to the new numbers, African-Americans make up 42% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and nearly 50% of deaths in New Haven.





“The fact that we have more testing sites available means that we have more data that helps us confirm that those trends are likely not what we suspected,” Elicker said. “But now, what we have confirmed are issues that show there are many more people in black and brown communities in New Haven that are getting COVID-19 and in particular getting hospitalized.”

City leaders told News 8 the new data helps with contact tracing and makes life-saving information and care accessible to everyone.

“This has been very informative in knowing where we need to prioritize our efforts and also scale up testing as we are currently doing an assessment to expand and scale up a by appointment walk-up testing sites throughout the city,” said Health Department Director Maritza Bond.