NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Mayor Justin Elicker plans to introduce a new Acting-Police Chief Thursday afternoon.

Current Chief Otoniel Reyes announced earlier this week he is retiring in March. The acting chief will fill the remainder of Reyes’ term that ends in January of 2022.

Reyes is taking a job as the new Chief of Public Safety at Quinnipiac University.

News 8 plans to stream the announcement at 2 p.m. on WTNH.com and the free News 8 app.