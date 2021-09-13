City of New Haven to break ground on new phase of Farmington Canal Heritage Trail

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is preparing to officially break ground Monday on the fourth phase of the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti, and city Mayor Justin Elicker will be at the Park of the Arts on Audubon Street for the groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday.

The new phase will go through downtown, adding two blocks to the already 84-mile trail.

It will connect at the Temple Street bridge, go through the old train tunnel under Temple and Whitney Avenues, and will emerge at Whitney Ave. at the tunnel face. The trail will continue along the canal bed up to the Orange and Grove intersection.

Connecting sections have been completed or are in the process of completion, and will be moving to the waterfront via Olive Street, Water Street, and Brewery Street, ending at the new Boathouse at Canal Dock.

Once the trail is completed, it will stretch from the Canal Dock in New Haven and will go up to the old canal bed to Northampton, Mass.

It will take about a year to complete this part of the trail.