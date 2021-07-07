City of New Haven to provide update on health, economic recovery from COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is set to celebrate a milestone and provide an update Wednesday on the city’s recovery from COVID-19.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, along with Health Director Maritza Bond, Economic Development Administrator Mike Piscitelli, and other city leaders, will hold a Zoom conference to provide the updates.

During the update, they will discuss the city’s milestone of reaching 55% of all residents, regardless of age, being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They will go into further details on the vaccination rate and ongoing vaccine initiatives.

As for economic development, there is a construction boom underway in the Elm City, with waves of economic investment, particularly in housing. They will highlight the city’s economic recovery versus pre-pandemic levels and the new construction projects and businesses you are seeing around the city.

The Zoom update is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.