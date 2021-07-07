City of New Haven to provide update on health, economic recovery from COVID-19

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven city hall.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is set to celebrate a milestone and provide an update Wednesday on the city’s recovery from COVID-19.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, along with Health Director Maritza Bond, Economic Development Administrator Mike Piscitelli, and other city leaders, will hold a Zoom conference to provide the updates.

During the update, they will discuss the city’s milestone of reaching 55% of all residents, regardless of age, being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They will go into further details on the vaccination rate and ongoing vaccine initiatives.

As for economic development, there is a construction boom underway in the Elm City, with waves of economic investment, particularly in housing. They will highlight the city’s economic recovery versus pre-pandemic levels and the new construction projects and businesses you are seeing around the city.

The Zoom update is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury high school students helping NAACP, city boost COVID vaccinations in hard to reach communities

News /

Prisoner with warrant out of Florida escapes US Corrections custody in Meriden

News /

New Haven's Reentry Center helps former inmates and parolees return to society

News /

Governor Lamont signs climate change legislation to protect Connecticut shoreline communities

News /

EXCLUSIVE: New Haven firefighter Lt. Samod Rankins tells his story about the night he lost a friend and changed his life

News /

Lt. Rankins Discusses Injuries

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss