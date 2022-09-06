NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A legal battle is brewing between the city of New Haven and the sponsors of an illegal bike rally that took place last September.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, along with other city leaders, plans to file a lawsuit against a company called EastCoastin. They said they’re seeking out $80,000 from the company.

EastCoastin is being sued for holding a technically illegal bike rally in the city last September, which drew 5,000 people from all over the country. According to the lawsuit, the company spent months planning and promoting the rally, but never received proper city permits to move forward with the event.

This forced the city of New Haven to pick up the tab for security and coordination to keep the rally under control.

The cost ran into the “tens of thousands of dollars,” officials said.

The event organizer, Gabriel “Canestri” Jr. was later arrested for the incident. He was prosecuted and found guilty of reckless endangerment.

City leaders will gather at the City Hall at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to announce the lawsuit officially.

