City of New Haven to use firm to aid in nationwide search for police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven will be utilizing a professional firm to expand the search of candidates for a permanent police chief nationwide.

The city said it released a Request for Proposal (RFP) through its Public Purchasing Portal last week, which will allow the city to engage with the firm to aid in a nationwide search for a permanent chief.

After an executive search vendor is selected, the city and vendor will engage in a public input process, including input from both community members and the New Haven Police Department to assess what qualities people want to see in their next chief.

“I’m looking forward to identifying a well-qualified firm who can assist the city in finding a strong leader for our department,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “The selection of a permanent police chief is critical to our city’s future. Once a firm is in place, we will gather input from the public and key stakeholders about the qualities they feel are most important in an individual filling this role – and we will incorporate that feedback into the selection process.”

Elicker has selected Chief Administrative Officer Regina Rush-Kittle to lead the search process.

“I’m looking forward to working with a firm and establishing a community engagement process that truly listens to community members and stakeholders. I’m confident that we can identify a well-qualified individual who will serve our department and city with integrity and distinction,” Rush-Kittle said.