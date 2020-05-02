City of New Haven, Vertical Church distribute food to residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker visited the Katherine Brennan School Saturday morning, where volunteers, City staff, and clergy members of the Vertical Church were distributing food to New Haven residents.

So far, Vertical Church in West Haven has provided food to over 4,000 families in New Haven during these times, and the Elm City has distributed over 200,000 meals to the students of New Haven Public Schools.

“We are so grateful for our local and state partners, including Vertical Church. Vertical Church is such a great example of what meaningful collaboration can look like in this time of crisis,” stated Mayor Justin Elicker.

“Food insecurity is an issue, even when we don’t have this crisis…but it also is an opportunity for us to think differently when we approach these challenges,” Mayor Elicker added.