City of Waterbury to announce $4M Brownfield Grant to develop new manufacturing and residential opportunities

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Waterbury will host a press conference Thursday morning announcing a major grant that can revitalize the economic and residential future of the area.

The factories that once put food on the table for thousands are now abandoned and decrepit. The problem is, knocking them down and cleaning up the property so it can be used for something else costs a lot of money

At 10 a.m. at 130 Freight Street, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Mayor Neil M. O’Leary plan to discuss grant money acquired by the DECD Brownfields Municipal Grant Program.

Part of the $4 million dollars awarded will be to fund the completion of the demolition and remediation of the Anaconda American Brass Factory. Waterbury officials looks to create residential, commercial, and/or manufacturing opportunities in this currently unused area of the city.

$2 million dollars is also planned to be used in the demolition and remediation of the Anamet site, located at 698 South Main Street, for the purpose of warehousing and/or manufacturing.

There might even be residential space here. After all, the area in question is just a couple blocks from the court and City Hall, and basically around the corner from the train station.

The press conference is at 10 a.m. Thursday.

