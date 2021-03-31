City of West Haven waiving outdoor dining permit fees for restaurants to help them stay open amid pandemic crisis

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of West Haven announcing the city will be waiving the outdoor dining permit fee for restaurants. The decision comes as dozens of restaurants across the city continue to feel the impact of the pandemic.

West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi says she proposed the idea and it was made official by a recent vote in the city council. It’s a decision she hopes sends a message to area restaurants that they matter and they want to help them stay open especially through the summer months.

The mayor tells News 8 the $50 permit fee will be waived from now through November, allowing restaurants to freely use outdoor spaces in town for outdoor dining. City leaders say the permit fee makes a big difference, and for many, it means the difference between staying open or closing doors for good.

With warmer weather months on the way, the hope is that restaurants in town take full advantage.

Mayor Rossi said, “$50 may not seem like much to a lot, but to businesses who have been struggling now for over a year it’s a lot and so we had a lot of outdoor creative dining and I expect to see that again this year using sidewalks and grass patches.”

For West Haven restaurants like Jimmies, the decision is helpful during what owners say has been the hardest year of business.

Paul Gagliardi Jr., owner of Jimmies at Savin Rock said, “It’s a big help…You’ve gotta have give and take. You can’t always take. The tax base keeps shrinking so for them to give something back to us, it’s important. It says something to the businesses that they’re in our corner too to help us survive.”

Gagliardi says while they had outdoor dining previously, they added more patio dining to keep customers separated. He says not having the fee is one less thing to worry about. Which is why leaders hope area eateries will take full advantage.

“We’re trying to make it so our businesses can flourish,” the mayor said. “We’re trying hard to help our small businesses and to again assist our restaurants with this waiver of the outdoor permit fees.”

With over 600 restaurants statewide closing their doors for good amid the pandemic, it’s a step toward curbing the trend.

“Hopefully everybody gets to capitalize,” Gagliardi said. “I think this year, more than any that most restaurants are gonna face outdoor dining as the most important facet of their business.”

We’ve also checked in with other nearby cities like New Haven and the city will be waiving parking fees this year for outdoor dining restaurants.